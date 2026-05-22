DSWD: AICS open to low, middle-income earners

Morata stated that his statements reflected the nature of how issues affect people from all walks of life, whether it be a natural disaster or national issues like the state of energy emergency–everyone experiences some impact.

The DSWD official encouraged individuals that were seeking assistance, particularly financially, to approach the department so that they could be catered under AICS.

“Yan po ang lagi natin sinasabi na kapag may pangangailangan na hindi napaghandaan ng isang tao o pamilya, yung pinansyal na kapasidad nila na tugunan yung pangangailangan, kaya may ganito tayong programa,” he said.

(That’s what we’ve always been saying that whenever there is a need that was not prepared for by a person or family, the financial capacity to cater to the need, that is why we have this program)

“Ito ay binubuksan para sa lahat. Nandito po ang DSWD, bukas po ang pinto,” he added.

(This was opened for everyone. The DSWD is here, with open doors)

During the recent energy emergency that affected the program, it was AICS that was designated to provide financial aid to members of the transport sector that faced severe threats to their livelihood as a result of the volatility of the oil price market.

It had allocated P30 billion out of its P60 billion as per the instruction of the Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian. As of 18 May, Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said that P7.3 billion has already been distributed.

Based on the DSWD’s listed forms of assistance under AICS, cash relief is not the only form of aid qualified beneficiaries could receive as it also provides help through areas such as medical, funeral, educational, transportation, material, and food assistance.