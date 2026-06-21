DLSZ welcomes Davao boys with open arms

Due to Baterbonia and Divine Adili’s deaths in a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora last 8 June, the four Davao cagers decommitted from Ateneo de Manila University’s high school team and transferred to Zobel.

“Because of the incident that happened, it was actually a very serendipitous feeling, if I would say that correctly. I got a call from their agent, and they asked if it was still possible for the Davao boys to catch up with DLSZ. We all know that the school year has already started,” Nazario said in a phone conversation.

“Of course, I can’t really pass on that kind of talent. I had to call the school and find ways to get them in. They agreed, and the school allowed it.”

Pelegrino, Cayetano, Sanoria and Bajetin were part of the Ateneo de Davao University team that won the 65th Palarong Pambansa in Laoag City last year.

They all made it back to the final last May but fell short in their title defense after losing to CALABARZON.

But more than basketball, Nazario said they want the boys to feel at home and provide them with the necessary time and space as they grieve the loss of Baterbonia.

“When they start their education at DLSZ, we’ll also be offering counseling sessions for the kids. As we all know, they’re still kids,” Nazario said.

“They’re very, very vulnerable, and it’s important that we help them mentally because of what happened.”

With La Salle coming off a Final Four finish in Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines boys’ basketball tournament, Nazario said the boys from Davao will have no trouble adjusting as their fast-paced offense is led by UAAP Mythical Five member Maco Dabao.

“We play very similarly — very fast-paced, and then we press a lot. Of course, guys like Bajetin, Sanoria and even Pelegrino fit pretty well with what we do in La Salle,” Nazario said, adding that the four Davao cagers will play for them for two years before making the jump to the collegiate ranks.