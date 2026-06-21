Coco Martin's 'Sigabo' begins airing on TV5 on 22 June

More Filipinos can now join the excitement of Coco Martin’s Sigabo as the highly anticipated action-drama begins airing on TV5 starting 22 June at 8 p.m., simultaneous with its airing on ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook and iWant.

In the action-romance series, Coco portrays Gabo, a devoted son and ex-convict who takes on a secret mission in exchange for his freedom, and eventually he crosses paths with Sam (Julia), a lawyer who also works as an investigative agent.

The series will deliver a thrilling mix of action, romance and comedy that Filipino families will enjoy every weeknight.