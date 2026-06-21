Big space energy

The cabin has a 440-liter boot that expands when the rear seats are folded, giving owners room for groceries, luggage or sports gear.

Tailored for both novice drivers and daily commuters navigating tight city routes, the GAC AION UT features an advanced suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Drivers can navigate gridlocks confidently with Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, and a 360-degree Surround View Camera System.

Inside the cockpit, the driver is greeted by an 8.88-inch LCD instrument cluster, while a highly intuitive 14.6-inch Touch Control Central Screen manages infotainment and vehicle settings.

The GAC AION UT Elite variant delivers premium sustainable mobility with a highly efficient Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, generating 100 kW (136 PS) and a responsive 145 Nm of torque.

When the battery runs low, its advanced DC Fast Charging capability can replenish the power from 30 percent to 80 percent in approximately 30 minutes, and provide a range of over 400 kilometers when fully charged.

The all-new GAC AION UT is available in a vibrant range that includes Champs-Elysees Beige, Emerald Green, Rococo White, and Seine Silver, plus a two-tone combination of Rococo White and Emerald Green.

The Aion UT Elite can be had for as low as P998,000, which includes an introductory P50,000 discount valid until 30 June 2026. An additional special promo discount of P20,000 is available for the first 400 units sold.