Avatr enters Phl through Auto Icon

The brand will be supported by full-service 3S dealerships in Alabang and Bonifacio Global City.

Avatr is Changan’s luxury intelligent EV brand. It builds electric vehicles that focus on technology, design and connected features. The company is one of China’s fast-rising luxury EV brands.

Guan Xin, vice president of Changan Auto Group, said the Philippine new energy vehicle market continues to gain momentum as more buyers consider alternative mobility options.

Avatr will start its Philippine lineup with three models.

The Avatr 11 is a luxury SUV with a dual-motor system that produces up to 578 horsepower. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.9 seconds.