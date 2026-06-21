Application of evidence in plain view doctrine

The police applied to the court for a warrant to search the home of the accused and seize a 9mm-caliber pistol he possessed without a license. After the court granted the application, the police implemented the search at the accused’s residence.

The police did not find the 9mm-caliber pistol in the course of the search. What they found, when they asked the accused to open a cabinet in the kitchen, was a .45-caliber pistol and ammunition for it, an M14 rifle, and a 9mm pistol, which they accordingly seized because the accused did not have a license to possess them.

In court, the accused questioned the seizure of the firearm and ammunition. He argued that they were not the subject of the search, which involved a 9mm pistol. Neither could the confiscated items be considered evidence in plain view because he was made to open the kitchen cabinet where they were stored.