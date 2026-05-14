When online chats become courtroom evidence

On 13 February 2014, Rodriguez arrived at the hotel with the minor victim. After accepting marked money from the police decoy, he was arrested. Authorities likewise recovered marked bills, electronic devices, money transfer receipts and other incriminating items.

The minor victim later testified that Rodriguez had been exploiting him since 2013 by directing him to participate in nude online shows for foreign customers. According to the victim, Rodriguez communicated with foreigners online before instructing him to perform sexual acts in front of internet cameras.

Before the High Court, Rodriguez argued that the chat logs, recorded Skype conversations and video recordings presented during trial were inadmissible because they violated his constitutional right to privacy and Republic Act 4200, otherwise known as the Anti-Wiretapping Act. He claimed that the evidence constituted unlawful interception of private communications.

The Supreme Court rejected the argument.

Citing Cadajas v. People, the Court explained that the Data Privacy Act allows the processing and use of sensitive personal information when necessary to determine criminal liability or to protect lawful rights in judicial proceedings. The Court thus held that the chat logs, photographs, and recorded online conversations were properly admitted in evidence to establish criminal liability.

The Court further clarified that the Anti-Wiretapping Act applies only to unauthorized tapping or interception of telephone lines and similar communication devices. Relying on Gaanan v. Intermediate Appellate Court, the Court emphasized that the law contemplates acts akin to “tapping the main line of a telephone.” Online video calls and Skype recordings do not fall within the prohibition of Republic Act 4200.

Equally important, the Court sustained Rodriguez’s conviction for qualified trafficking in persons, ruling that the prosecution sufficiently established that the minor victim was transported for sexual exploitation. The Court stressed that the victim’s consent was legally irrelevant considering his age.

The ruling reflects the continuing effort of the judiciary to adapt legal principles to evolving technology. While constitutional rights remain protected, the Court likewise recognizes that digital platforms cannot become safe havens for criminal exploitation.

In an era where lives are increasingly lived online, the law itself must inevitably evolve with the times.