Active coast guard arrested for extortion

An active member of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was arrested Friday during an entrapment operation for allegedly extorting money from local fishermen here, authorities said.
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Biliran Provincial Field Unit apprehended Rhyck Bolon Puerto, a 29-year-old seaman first class, inside the office of the Coast Guard Mobile Team in Barangay Virginia.
Puerto was caught accepting marked money from a collector who is also one of the complainants in the case.
During the operation, police confiscated the entrapment money, which included a P1,000 bill used as marked money alongside boodle money.
The operation stemmed from complaints made by local fisherfolk to Biliran Gov. Rogelio J. Espina, alleging that Puerto and the Coast Guard Mobile Team stationed in the area were extorting money from them.
Espina then urged the provincial field unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to investigate and apprehend the suspects.
Puerto faces charges of violating Republic Act 3019, commonly known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. He was brought to the Culaba Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition, where he is currently awaiting a commitment order from the court.
The Philippine Coast Guard has launched a parallel administrative investigation following the arrest.
Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Ronnie Gil L. Gavan directed concerned units to cooperate fully with the ongoing police investigation and to determine any violations of internal agency policies.