Active coast guard arrested for extortion

An active member of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was arrested Friday during an entrapment operation for allegedly extorting money from local fishermen here, authorities said.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Biliran Provincial Field Unit apprehended Rhyck Bolon Puerto, a 29-year-old seaman first class, inside the office of the Coast Guard Mobile Team in Barangay Virginia.

Puerto was caught accepting marked money from a collector who is also one of the complainants in the case.