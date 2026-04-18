6 PCG personnel arrested in cigarette smuggling sting

“The Command maintains a zero-tolerance policy against any form of illegal activity. Personnel found to have violated the law shall face administrative and criminal proceedings,” Cayabyab said in a statement.

“If proven guilty, sanctions will be imposed, including dismissal from the Coast Guard service with forfeiture of benefits.”

Authorities said the six coast guard personnel and a civilian were caught unloading boxes containing about 205 master cases of alleged smuggled cigarettes during the operation.

The arrested personnel include two assigned to the PCG Southwestern Mindanao District and others from Sub-Station Laguindingan, Lugait, Libertad, and El Salvador City Station.

Cayabyab said the incident does not reflect the standards of the organization and vowed that appropriate actions will be taken following the outcome of the probe.

The arrest was made at Coast Guard Substation Poblacion Naawan at about 1:30 a.m., where the suspects were caught loading the smuggled cigarettes into a van.

Reports said the PNP Maritime Unit Misamis Oriental received intelligence information about the illegal shipment and coordinated with the Naawan Municipal Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the 2nd Misamis Oriental Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC).

Seized 205 master cases of cigarettes worth P3.07 million and the van used in the smuggling attempt were turned over to the Bureau of Customs.