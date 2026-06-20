Welder kills 2 women, toddler

A six-year-old child also suffered injuries during the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police identified the suspect as a 33-year-old welder and resident of Barangay San Roque, Santo Tomas City, Batangas.

Investigation showed that while the attack was taking place, two minors managed to escape by jumping out of a window and seeking help from relatives living nearby.

Authorities said a statement from a 15-year-old survivor helped confirm the suspect’s identity.

A hot-pursuit operation was launched by the Talisay police at around 12:30 a.m. on 20 June, roughly an hour and a half after the incident. The operation led to the suspect’s arrest in Barangay San Roque, Santo Tomas City.

Recovered from the suspect were the knife allegedly used in the killings and several personal belongings.

Initial investigation indicates that the attack may have stemmed from a personal grudge.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Talisay Municipal Police Station while murder and frustrated murder charges are being prepared against him.