Transgender graduates seek recognition

Yet amid the excitement, a quiet but heavy question lingers over what should be one of the most meaningful milestones of their lives: when they finally walk across the stage to receive their diplomas, will they be allowed to do so as themselves?

On the surface, it appears to be a matter of dress code and ceremony rules. But for the transgender students involved, the issue goes far deeper than clothing.

It is about identity. It is about recognition. And, most of all, it is about being seen.

As Pride Month highlights ongoing LGBTQ+ struggles, the situation reflects a broader debate on where institutional rules end and personal dignity begins, and whether tradition and inclusion can coexist.

The students say they have long hoped college would allow them to live more authentically. Instead, they found themselves bound by policies on appearance and graduation attire.

Schools, however, maintain that rules exist to ensure order, consistency, and tradition.

But transgender students argue that clothing is also expression, and being denied the ability to present themselves in line with their identity during a milestone moment can feel deeply personal.

LGBTQ+ Filipinos continue to face discrimination and rejection in many spaces, making even small gestures of recognition meaningful.

Supporters of inclusion say schools can uphold standards while allowing flexibility in exceptional moments like graduation, while critics warn against weakening institutional consistency.

Still, the question remains not whether rules should exist, but whether they can allow space for dignity.

Graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime milestone remembered not for policies, but for how it felt to finally cross the stage.

For transgender graduates, being allowed to dress according to their identity is not privilege — it is recognition.

In the end, the conversation is about more than attire. It is about visibility, respect, and the simple desire shared by every graduate: to be seen, accepted, and remembered as who they truly are.