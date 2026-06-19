Beyond the Dress Code: LGBTQ+ Graduates, School Policies, and the Right to Be Themselves

Somewhere in Northern Luzon, a group of transgender women are preparing for graduation.

Like every graduating student, they have spent years chasing this moment. They survived examinations, deadlines, sleepless nights, financial difficulties, and personal struggles. Their families are making plans. Their friends are counting down the days. Their graduation photos are waiting to be taken.

Yet amid the excitement, a question hangs over what should be one of the happiest moments of their lives.

When they finally walk across the stage to receive their diplomas, will they be allowed to do so as themselves?

The question may seem simple. To some, it may even appear trivial. After all, the debate revolves around clothing—what graduates are allowed to wear during commencement exercises.

But for the transgender students involved, the issue is about far more than a dress, a uniform, or a graduation outfit.

It is about identity.

It is about recognition.

And perhaps most of all, it is about being seen.

As Pride Month shines a spotlight on the continuing struggle for LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance, the situation unfolding at a large university has become a reflection of a much larger conversation taking place across the country. It is a conversation about where institutional rules end and personal dignity begins. It is a conversation about tradition, inclusion, and whether there is room for both.

For years, the transgender students involved say they have sought to express their gender identity openly. Some hoped that college would be a place where they could finally live more authentically, free from many of the pressures and judgments they experienced growing up.

Instead, they found themselves navigating policies that governed appearance, attire, and conduct. School officials maintained that students were expected to follow established regulations, including dress requirements for official events.

From the institution's standpoint, the matter is straightforward. Schools have rules. Those rules exist for a reason. Educational institutions are entrusted with maintaining standards, preserving traditions, and ensuring that policies are applied consistently.

Few would argue that schools should have no authority to set guidelines.

The university's position deserves consideration. Educational institutions cannot simply abandon every policy whenever disagreements arise. Consistency matters. Order matters. Institutions have a responsibility to maintain systems they believe are fair and reflective of their values.

Yet the perspective of transgender students deserves equal attention.

For many transgender individuals, clothing is not merely fabric stitched together for appearance. It is often an expression of identity. It is one of the ways people communicate who they are to the world. To be told that one cannot present oneself in a way that aligns with one's gender identity can feel deeply personal, especially during a milestone as significant as graduation.

To understand why, one must look beyond the ceremony itself.

Despite growing visibility in recent years, LGBTQ+ Filipinos continue to face challenges that many others rarely have to consider. Some experience bullying at school. Others face rejection at home. Many encounter discrimination in workplaces, public spaces, and even within their own communities.

Transgender Filipinos often carry additional burdens.

Many spend years trying to reconcile who they are with society's expectations of who they should be. They navigate misunderstanding, prejudice, and at times outright hostility. What might seem like a small accommodation to others can represent years of struggle for acceptance.

That is why discussions involving dress codes often resonate so deeply within the LGBTQ+ community.

The issue is rarely about the clothing itself.

It is about what the clothing represents.

It is about whether a person feels recognized.

It is about whether a person's identity is acknowledged.

It is about whether someone can stand before family and friends and feel fully seen.

As Pride Month is observed across the country, stories like these serve as reminders that the pursuit of equality is often found in ordinary moments. Not every battle for inclusion happens in Congress. Not every debate unfolds in courtrooms. Sometimes the most meaningful questions emerge in places as familiar as a classroom or as ceremonial as a graduation stage.

Supporters of LGBTQ+ inclusion argue that educational institutions should strive to create environments where students feel respected, valued, and accepted. They believe schools can maintain standards while also finding ways to accommodate students whose experiences and identities differ from traditional expectations.

Others caution that institutions must be careful in making exceptions and that policies should be applied consistently to maintain fairness.

Neither position is without merit.

But perhaps the question is not whether schools should have rules.

Most people would agree that they should.

The more important question is whether there are moments when compassion can exist alongside policy. Whether flexibility can coexist with order. Whether institutions can preserve tradition while recognizing the humanity of those affected by their decisions.

Graduation may be one of those moments.

Unlike ordinary school days, commencement happens only once. It is the culmination of years of sacrifice and perseverance. It is a memory captured in photographs and carried for a lifetime.

Years from now, graduates may forget specific lectures, assignments, and examinations. What they are unlikely to forget is how they felt when they crossed the stage.

For transgender graduates, being allowed to wear attire that reflects their identity is not necessarily an act of rebellion. It is often a request for recognition. A desire to celebrate an achievement as the person they know themselves to be.

That desire is not unique to transgender students.

Every graduate hopes to be seen.

Every graduate hopes to be celebrated.

Every graduate hopes to be remembered.

As society continues to evolve, conversations like these challenge institutions and communities alike to think more deeply about inclusion. Respecting schools and supporting LGBTQ+ Filipinos are not mutually exclusive goals. One does not require the rejection of the other.

The challenge is finding ways to uphold standards without leaving dignity behind.

Because in the end, what these students are asking for is not special treatment. They are asking for a chance to stand before their families, receive the diploma they worked years to earn, and walk across the stage as their authentic selves.

And perhaps that is what Pride has always been about—not demanding to be treated as more than others, but simply asking to be seen as equal.

Not despite who they are.

But because of it.

If graduation is a celebration of achievement, then it should also be a celebration of becoming. And if that is true, perhaps every student deserves the opportunity to walk toward the future not as someone they are expected to be, but as the person they have fought so hard to become.