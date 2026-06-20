RIDING THE WYND: Clark leads U.S. Open by 4; major champs trail

“I had it on a good line and I almost really called it,” Clark said of his last putt.

“I’m glad it went in. It was a great way to finish the round.”

Clark posted the lowest 36-hole US Open score ever at Shinnecock, his 133 one under the old mark by Phil Mickelson and Shigeki Maruyama from 2004.

A second-place pack on 137 included England’s Fitzpatrick, South Korean Tom Kim and Americans Schauffele and Sam Stevens with American Morikawa on 138.

On a 20-hole day, Clark parred his first 10, starting with two holes to complete a six-under 64 opening round after a fog delay prevented completion on Thursday.

The 32-year-old American began his second round with eight pars but lipped out a 43-foot birdie putt at the ninth then missed a three-foot comeback effort.

“Had an awesome day yesterday and then came out today, wasn’t as good, but I really fought and hopefully this is the toughest day for me,” Clark said.

Clark sank a five-foot birdie putt at the 12th and added a birdie putt from just beyond 28 feet at 13 then made bogey at the par-five 16th before the closing birdie.

England’s Fitzpatrick fired a 70. The 2022 US Open winner had bogeys at 11 on a five-foot par putt miss and 12, where he hit a cart path on his second shot.

He birdied the par-five 16th from just inside 10 feet and sank a 13-foot birdie putt at 18.

“Two in the last three always nice, especially at a US Open,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Struggled a little bit off the tee on the back nine, but overall scrambled incredibly well to be where I am.”

Two-time major winner Schauffele, a back-nine starter, birdied three of his last four holes before the turn and sandwiched birdies at the fourth and sixth around his lone bogey in shooting 66.

“Pretty pumped to come out and shoot something low,” Schauffele said.

“It’s just a lot of patience and good golf shots, for the most part.”

Two-time major winner Morikawa made five birdies in his first 10 holes in shooting a 65. The American birdied 15 and 16 but made bogey at the par-three 17th.

“I chipped it a lot better,” Morikawa said. “That’s the difference between kicking yourself out of a tournament, keeping yourself in it.”

Justin Thomas, a two-time winner of the PGA Championship, closed with a birdie at nine to shoot 68 and stand on 139.

Others fell by the wayside.

Second-ranked Rory McIlroy began the back nine with three bogeys and erased birdies at 13 and 14 with a double bogey at 15 in shooting 71 to stand on 140.

“Back nine was a bit of a battle,” McIlroy said.

“Couldn’t stop getting myself to hit it over the back of the green... still feel like I’m in the tournament and in with a decent chance.”

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who would complete a career Grand Slam with a victory, shot 68 to stand on 140.

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson pulled within a stroke of Clark with a birdie on 10 only to double bogey the par-three 11th and bogey 12 and 13 on his way to a 77 to finish on 143.

Fellow American Gary Woodland, the 2019 US Open winner, began with a birdie but made bogeys on four of the next six holes and shot 73 to stand on 140.