Clark seizes 4-stroke lead at darkness-halted U.S. Open

Clark, the 2023 US Open champion who says he’s seeking redemption after smashing a locker at Oakmont after missing the cut at last year’s championship, parred six after a 61-foot chip to within inches of the hole then parred the seventh before play was halted.

“It was a nice start for sure,” Clark said. “It was a tough day. It was tough for everybody, I think. Biggest thing for me, I stayed patient. Didn’t have my best stuff, but I made a lot of putts and saved myself to keep the momentum going.”

“Happy with where I’m at for sure.”

Not since 1933 has a player led the US Open by four strokes after 18 holes, which Clark can achieve when he plays the eighth and ninth holes when the round resumes at 6:35 a.m. (1035 GMT) Friday.

The lowest 18-hole score for a US Open at Shinnecock is four-under 66.

Sharing second on two-under par 68 in the clubhouse were amateur Ryder Cowan and fellow Americans Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy.

Four major winners were still on the course at two-under — Spain’s Jon Rahm after 13 holes, Americans Dustin Johnson and Gary Woodland after 15 holes and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick after 16 holes.

Johnson, a back-nine starter, had reeled off four consecutive birdies through the fourth hole but fell back with a three-putt double bogey at the sixth.

Among those five strokes back sharing ninth in the clubhouse on 69 were six-time major winner Rory McIlroy and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg.

Fog struck only 30 minutes after the round began and stopped play for two hours, a delay that saw 50 players stranded on the course at sunset.

Gusting winds blew away the fog but combined with thick rough and greens slightly softened by watering to test the world’s top golfers.

Rahm made one of the day’s best shots, a stunning 61-foot birdie putt at the par-three 17th, to reach two-under.

McIlroy, another back-nine starter, shot 69 after closing with back-to-back bogeys after an 11-foot eagle putt on the fifth.

“Overall, a really good day,” McIlroy said. “Obviously it stings a little bit to finish the way I did.”

A field of 156 chased a record top prize of $4.5 million from a record $22.5 million purse.

Organizers kept green speeds below maximum and watered greens between waves to help balls stay on the putting surfaces amid the gusting winds.

In the 2004 and 2018 US Opens at Shinnecock, brutal winds and high green speeds had groundskeepers watering greens between groups to keep the course playable.

“Greens were softer than I expected but thank goodness they were,” American Keegan Bradley said. “They did what they had to do to play.”

Scott’s run hits 100

Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters winner, made his 100th consecutive major start. The 45-year-old Australian fired a 73.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, seeking a victory to complete a career Grand Slam, shot 72.

“This course can change pretty rapidly from day to day,” Scheffler said. “That’s also part of the challenge of the tournament is adjusting to those conditions.”