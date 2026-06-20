Pasay police seize hand grenade, balisong, and P55K shabu from motorcycle rider

Police arrested a newly listed drug personality during a routine tactical street check in Pasay City on Friday evening, uncovering a fragmentation hand grenade, a concealed butterfly knife, and over eight grams of suspected shabu.
The suspect was identified only by the alias Angel, 35, a resident of Tondo, Manila. He faces multiple criminal complaints, including violations of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), Republic Act 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives), and Batas Pambansa Bilang 6 (Illegal Possession of Deadly Weapons).
The suspect was arrested around 10:50 p.m. on 19 June at the intersection of 8th and 7th Streets in Villamor, Barangay 183, Pasay City. Patrolling officers from the station's Sub-Station 9 were conducting "Oplan Sita" and implementing local city ordinances when they spotted the suspect operating a blue Yamaha Aerox motorcycle without a protective helmet. The elements accosted the suspect and instructed him to pull over to the side of the road.
During the initial roadside verification, the suspect exhibited visible unease. As he attempted to retrieve his driver’s license from his front pocket, an 8.5-inch stainless steel butterfly knife (locally known as a balisong) accidentally fell onto the pavement. Failing to provide a valid regulatory justification for carrying the deadly weapon, the suspect was immediately placed under arrest.
A subsequent procedural body search led to the recovery of one medium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing approximately 3.09 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P21,012.00, from the suspect's left pocket.
Law enforcement officers then inspected the motorcycle's storage compartment, where they discovered a black sling bag. Inside the bag, operatives found a live hand grenade alongside a second medium sachet containing roughly 5.02 grams of suspected shabu worth P34,136.00. The total weight of the seized narcotics accumulated to 8.11 grams, carrying an aggregate standard drug price of P55,148
The suspect was also issued a uniform ordinance violation receipt for operating a motorcycle without a standard helmet and violating the local dress code.
Following his arrest, the suspect was escorted to the Pasay City General Hospital for a mandatory physical examination before being brought to the Sub-Station 9 office for official documentation.
The seized explosive device will be turned over to the Pasay City Police Station Explosive Ordnance Division for proper safekeeping, while the drug evidence is being forwarded to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.