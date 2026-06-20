Pasay police seize hand grenade, balisong, and P55K shabu from motorcycle rider

During the initial roadside verification, the suspect exhibited visible unease. As he attempted to retrieve his driver’s license from his front pocket, an 8.5-inch stainless steel butterfly knife (locally known as a balisong) accidentally fell onto the pavement. Failing to provide a valid regulatory justification for carrying the deadly weapon, the suspect was immediately placed under arrest.

A subsequent procedural body search led to the recovery of one medium heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing approximately 3.09 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P21,012.00, from the suspect's left pocket.

Law enforcement officers then inspected the motorcycle's storage compartment, where they discovered a black sling bag. Inside the bag, operatives found a live hand grenade alongside a second medium sachet containing roughly 5.02 grams of suspected shabu worth P34,136.00. The total weight of the seized narcotics accumulated to 8.11 grams, carrying an aggregate standard drug price of P55,148

The suspect was also issued a uniform ordinance violation receipt for operating a motorcycle without a standard helmet and violating the local dress code.

Following his arrest, the suspect was escorted to the Pasay City General Hospital for a mandatory physical examination before being brought to the Sub-Station 9 office for official documentation.

The seized explosive device will be turned over to the Pasay City Police Station Explosive Ordnance Division for proper safekeeping, while the drug evidence is being forwarded to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.