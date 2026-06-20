Ortega: House anti-dynasty bill most viable version

“Maybe the dynasty bill that we passed — the version that we were able to advance and pass in the House — is the most realistic,” Ortega said.

The House earlier approved House Bill 8389, or the Anti-Political Dynasty Bill, on third and final reading with a 267-20-7 vote.

The measure seeks to prohibit spouses and relatives within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity from simultaneously holding elective positions within the same jurisdiction.

Ortega acknowledged that some provisions were trimmed during deliberations but said the changes were not substantial and were necessary to secure broader support.

“At least somehow in Philippine history, it has been passed in Congress,” he said, referring to the measure’s historic approval by the House.

The deputy speaker noted that the bill still faces scrutiny in the Senate and may undergo further revisions during Bicameral Conference Committee discussions should the upper chamber approve its own version.

“Many things can still happen here,” Ortega said.

He added that the proposed measure could significantly affect local government units and even the Senate, where relatives currently hold elected positions.

The Constitution directs Congress to prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law, but lawmakers have yet to pass enabling legislation nearly four decades after the ratification of the 1987 Charter.