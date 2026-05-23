Malaysia bound Woman offloaded at NAIA

Authorities offloaded and arrested a 37-year-old woman at NAIA Terminal 1 after discovering that she was the subject of an outstanding warrant of arrest for estafa.
The passenger was about to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia when she was intercepted by personnel from the PNP Aviation Security Group–NAIA Police Station 1 and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.
Authorities implemented a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court of Cavite City for four counts of estafa, with a recommended bail totaling P94,000.
The suspect was later turned over to the CIDG NCR Field Unit–Southern Metro Manila District Field Unit for documentation and proper disposition.
The agency reiterated that the country’s airports will not serve as a refuge for fugitives and that it will continue to support lawful enforcement operations to protect public safety.