Manila taxi scam victimizes Thais

The incident occurred after they attended Manila International Fashion Week.

Investigators said the pair boarded an unmetered taxi after failing to book a ride through a transport app. The driver allegedly took a wrong route before claiming his vehicle had broken down and arranging another taxi.

The second driver then reportedly asked to borrow Nattiruj’s iPhone 17 Pro Max for navigation. Shortly afterward, he also claimed he could not complete the trip and directed the victims to transfer to a third taxi.

As the pair got out, the first two taxis allegedly sped away with the cellphone.

A black vehicle later offered to take them to a police station, but the victims became suspicious after the driver appeared to head in a different direction. They fled on foot and sought help elsewhere.

The Southern Police District said investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.