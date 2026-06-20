Lanson Place MOA Wins Big at Build4Asia 2026

A stand out in contemporary design and sustainable hospitality, Lanson Place Mall of Asia has earned international recognition at the Build4Asia 2026 Awards, taking home the Gold Award for Outstanding Architecture in the Hotels and Resorts category for projects outside Hong Kong. The win places the property among Asia’s most distinguished developments in the built environment.

Designed by global firm Arquitectonica, the hotel’s architecture draws inspiration from the rhythmic movement of Manila Bay. Its façade features bronze metallic curtain wall panels complemented by wave-like fins, creating a dynamic structure that stands out within the bustling Mall of Asia complex. The design not only delivers visual impact but also reflects a thoughtful connection to its coastal setting.