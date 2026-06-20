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Lanson Place MOA Wins Big at Build4Asia 2026

COMFORT meets quiet luxury at Lanson Place Mall of Asia, where thoughtfully designed rooms offer a restful escape in the heart of the city.
COMFORT meets quiet luxury at Lanson Place Mall of Asia, where thoughtfully designed rooms offer a restful escape in the heart of the city.
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A stand out in contemporary design and sustainable hospitality, Lanson Place Mall of Asia has earned international recognition at the Build4Asia 2026 Awards, taking home the Gold Award for Outstanding Architecture in the Hotels and Resorts category for projects outside Hong Kong. The win places the property among Asia’s most distinguished developments in the built environment.

Designed by global firm Arquitectonica, the hotel’s architecture draws inspiration from the rhythmic movement of Manila Bay. Its façade features bronze metallic curtain wall panels complemented by wave-like fins, creating a dynamic structure that stands out within the bustling Mall of Asia complex. The design not only delivers visual impact but also reflects a thoughtful connection to its coastal setting.

COMFORT meets quiet luxury at Lanson Place Mall of Asia, where thoughtfully designed rooms offer a restful escape in the heart of the city.
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WARM interiors and expansive windows frame the beauty of Manila Bay, inviting guests to wake up to sunrise and unwind with golden sunsets.
WARM interiors and expansive windows frame the beauty of Manila Bay, inviting guests to wake up to sunrise and unwind with golden sunsets.

Beyond its striking exterior, the property was recognized for its ability to balance form and function while enhancing the overall guest experience. Lanson Place Mall of Asia offers a seamless mix of contemporary urban living and intuitive hospitality, catering to both short-term stays and long- term residents. This approach aligns with a broader vision of delivering diverse, high-quality accommodations across key destinations in the country.

COMFORT meets quiet luxury at Lanson Place Mall of Asia, where thoughtfully designed rooms offer a restful escape in the heart of the city.
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Sustainability remains central to the development. The building integrates energy-efficient features such as insulated glass glazing, shading systems, and provisions for future district cooling. These elements help minimize environmental impact while improving comfort and operational performance. The hotel's commitment to responsible tourism is further validated by its Green Key Certification, a globally recognized eco-label.

SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation Executive Vice President Peggy Angeles highlighted how thoughtful design plays a key role in shaping meaningful guest experiences. Lanson Place Mall of Asia General Manager Nils Rothbarth added that the recognition reinforces the property's standing as a destination where modern living and responsible development meet.

Lanson Place Mall of Asia
Build4Asia 2026 Awards
Outstanding Architecture
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