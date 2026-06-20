Green ties Luisita record, seizes ADT Open lead

The 26-year-old fired an eagle on the ninth hole and six birdies to match the course mark set by Filipino golfer Clyde Mondilla on 17 October 2018, finishing the third round at 14-under overall.

Green climbed seven places after opening the tournament with back-to-back three-under 69s.

"I was just going out there to play the best golf I could play. Golf is golf, and it's always a different day when you go out there," Green said.

"I think, obviously, you're motivated every day to play. You always want to win every tournament, but in golf, that's not always the case. It's nice to go out and shoot what I shot today, and just to be in contention," he added.

Italy's Michele Ortolani surged into second place after a seven-under 65, while Plumb rebounded from a second-round 74 with a six-under 66 to move into third.

Filipino standout Sean Ramos also made his move, carding a five-under 67 to climb from 12th to sixth place and remain the country's top contender heading into the final round.

Day 2 leader Franco Scorzato of Argentina slipped into a tie for fourth with Chinese Taipei's Su Ching-Hung after back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes spoiled his round.

The 54 remaining golfers will battle for a share of the USD 100,000 prize purse in Saturday's finale at Luisita Golf and Country Club.

For the 15 remaining Filipino players, the final round also carries added significance, as the top two local finishers will earn automatic spots in the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Open scheduled for November.