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Echoes of cinema

INTERNALLY acclaimed French pianist Maxime Zecchini.
INTERNALLY acclaimed French pianist Maxime Zecchini.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Raffles Makati
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The Writers Bar at Raffles Makati still breathes with the lingering ghosts of a mid-June Sunday, where the keys of a piano dissolved time under the masterly hands of Maxime Zecchini. Celebrating Fête de la Musique through a shared vision by the Alliance Française de Manille and the French Embassy, the afternoon mutated into an auditory canvas of pure emotion. Zecchini did not merely play; he painted the room in rich, symphonic hues, transforming the intimate space into a vessel charting his cinematic voyage, Voyage dans les musiques de film.

INTERNALLY acclaimed French pianist Maxime Zecchini.
MSO to honor Filipino-American musical legacy in July

Under his virtuosic touch, the air swelled with the sweeping, heart-aching landscapes of Ennio Morricone, drifted into the whimsical, nostalgic daydreams of Joe Hisaishi, and thundered with the epic grandeur of Hans Zimmer. Every chord struck was a brushstroke of auditory wonder, leaving an indelible imprint of timeless elegance on a privileged audience. It was a magnificent tapestry where high cinema met classical mastery, permanently altering the acoustic memory of Raffles Makati.

FRENCH Embassy Culture Attaché Martin Macalintal.
FRENCH Embassy Culture Attaché Martin Macalintal.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Raffles Makati
RODICK Batan and Noe Fuentes.
RODICK Batan and Noe Fuentes.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Raffles Makati
ALLIANCE Française de Manille’s Meg Alvarado and Valentina Carbone.
ALLIANCE Française de Manille’s Meg Alvarado and Valentina Carbone.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Raffles Makati
DIRECTOR of Marketing Communications Ronie Marie Reyes and Omar Rahmouni, assistant director of Sales of Raffles.
DIRECTOR of Marketing Communications Ronie Marie Reyes and Omar Rahmouni, assistant director of Sales of Raffles.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Raffles Makati
STEFANIA Dina and Minh Hoang Pham.
STEFANIA Dina and Minh Hoang Pham.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Raffles Makati
ALLIANCE Française de Manille’s executive director Olivier Dintinger, French concert pianist Maxime Zecchini, Cluster general manager Schneider of Raffles & Fairmont Makati.
ALLIANCE Française de Manille’s executive director Olivier Dintinger, French concert pianist Maxime Zecchini, Cluster general manager Schneider of Raffles & Fairmont Makati.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Raffles Makati
MELS Timan, Claudia Santander and Sylvia Ernest.
MELS Timan, Claudia Santander and Sylvia Ernest.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Raffles Makati
KATHERINE Palomera her grandchildren Maya and Luna, and Raffles Residences manager Kathrine Artienda.
KATHERINE Palomera her grandchildren Maya and Luna, and Raffles Residences manager Kathrine Artienda.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Raffles Makati
Fête de la Musique Manila
Maxime Zecchini
Raffles Makati Writers Bar
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