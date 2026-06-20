Echoes of cinema

The Writers Bar at Raffles Makati still breathes with the lingering ghosts of a mid-June Sunday, where the keys of a piano dissolved time under the masterly hands of Maxime Zecchini. Celebrating Fête de la Musique through a shared vision by the Alliance Française de Manille and the French Embassy, the afternoon mutated into an auditory canvas of pure emotion. Zecchini did not merely play; he painted the room in rich, symphonic hues, transforming the intimate space into a vessel charting his cinematic voyage, Voyage dans les musiques de film.