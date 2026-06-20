Dingdong Dantes as ‘atoy’ Faces His Most Personal Mission

Recent episodes have focused on Atoy’s growing bond with Ibyang, played by Sienna Stevens. After learning that the young girl never learned how to read, Atoy begins taking a more active role in her life. The discovery sheds light on Ibyang’s difficult upbringing, having spent her childhood in an orphanage without access to formal education.

The developing relationship has prompted questions about whether Atoy could become the parental figure Ibyang has long lacked. Off-screen, Dantes has also praised Stevens’ growth as an actress, noting the confidence and maturity she has shown since they first worked together in Royal Blood.

Meanwhile, Atoy’s latest mission in Tabang Lupa leads him to investigate the disappearance of Queenie, the niece of Father Peping. His search points to Raki, the frontman of a popular punk rock band whom Queenie reportedly met through a dating app.

As the case unfolds, another mystery emerges when Atoy discovers that Elaine, portrayed by Max Collins, has been hiding her true identity under the name Audrey. The revelation complicates their relationship and raises questions about whether the pair can move forward despite the secrets that stand between them.

The Master Cutter airs weeknights on GMA Prime and is also available through Kapuso Stream, GMA Play and GMA Pinoy TV.