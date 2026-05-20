‘Master Cutter’: Playing the game of master and servant

Hail to the masters

Master Cutter’s director Dominic Zapata, together with Lance Pimentel (fight and stunt director), Rome Rocero (fight choreographer) and Joner del Rosario (action director) are the A-team behind the Hollywood-like, high-octane action sequences that make the show a riveting watch. The action in this show is top-notch, believable in its execution and pulls you enough to stay in your seats and marvel at the unfolding spectacle.

The opening action sequence that unfolds in the Ilocos sand dunes is totally unforgettable. There is a raw, bloody nature to its presentation. The intense action sequences become more feral because of the elements of dust, heat, wind, guns with their bullets flying in slow motion, and the beat, cadence and escalation of it all make it intense and satisfying.

Praise must be given to the writing team headed by Angeli delos Reyes-Delgado. They are masters of a narrative that is current and complex. They masterfully combine high-stakes action and emotional storytelling that centers on family, the duality of friendship and the passion and pain that love brings in a fitting appreciation and tribute to the art of tailoring.

The center of Master Cutter’s universe is, of course, Atoy. As the protagonist, Dantes shows how great he has become in terms of acting. From being a humble tailor, to having the command, grit and physical power of a lethal agent, to the innocence and playful side when, as Atoy, he deciphers mysterious events in a comical and logical manner in the Baclaran community where he resides — Dantes infuses all of it with truth and sensitivity.

Knockouts in emotional appeal and pull, the father-son confrontation between Atoy and Delfin (Joey Marquez) is painful to watch. The closeness and chemistry between Dantes and Max Collins (Elaine) are undeniable and quite a scorcher.

Same league

Master Cutter is commissioned for 100 episodes. As it progresses, may it continue and maintain, if not raise the bar further in its action sequences, and continue to be the action-drama series with a lot of heart, feels and a softie in its core, with characters we can all love and some, even hate.

Many always opine that we will never be in the same league as international action dramas, but with Master Cutter, such opinions do not hold water anymore. Naysayers cannot fault this one. It is full-proof, potent, entertaining and 100 percent powerful television.