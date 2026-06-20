CCP Channel spotlights freedom, identity this June

Freedom, identity and self-expression take center stage on CCP Channel this June.

The curated lineup features select plays from Virgin Labfest, films from the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival and the Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video, as well as productions from the CCP Classics catalog.

Among the featured Virgin Labfest works are Sari Saysay's Ang Mga Propesyunal, which explores truth and freedom of expression through a child's investigation of Malacañang; Carlo Vergara's Edgar Allan Hemmingway, about a writer confronted by ethical questions behind his success; and Mula sa Kulimliman, a drama about a wife who uncovers a disturbing secret.

The film selection includes Sarong Adlaw by Marianito Dio Jr., Ina-Tay by Chloe Velasco, and Tutos by Louise Ann Yamsuan, all tackling personal struggles, family relationships and social realities.

Also streaming are award-winning entries from Gawad Alternatibo, including If I Were a Voice, Unravelled, Parapo and NOMO KWEEN: The Last Woman Standing, which explore themes of oppression, identity, acceptance and resilience.

Rounding out the lineup are CCP classics such as Noli Me Tangere, El Filibusterismo, Pang-alay, Cinderella, Orosman at Zafira and Don Quixote, along with an excerpt from the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra's fourth concert season.

Launched in 2025, CCP Channel serves as the Cultural Center of the Philippines' streaming platform, bringing Philippine arts and culture to audiences nationwide and abroad.