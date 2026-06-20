Carlos grabs gold; Karl collects bronze

Tsukiyama Shoma of Japan picked up a silver after he finished with 14.600.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said she hopes the Asian tilt will be a sign for Carlos to ramp up his preparations.

Both brothers are slated to join the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan from 19 September to 4 October and the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands from 17 to 25 October.

“Carlos has to start training hard. Carlos is always traveling and doing his own thing. Now he’s going to have to train hard,” Carrion told DAILY TRIBUNE in a phone conversation.

Prior to the Asian Championships, Carlos powered Olympique Antibes-Juan-les-Pins to the French Men’s Artistic Gymnastics circuit last May.

The Yulo brothers aren’t done with their campaign just yet as they will vie for three medals on Sunday.

Carlos and Eldrew will compete against each other in the men’s horizontal bar with the double Olympic gold medalist also eyeing another gold in the parallel bars.

Both brothers have a chance to surpass the 1-0-3 gold-silver-bronze medal tally from last year’s edition in South Korea.