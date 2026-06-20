A transfather who will always be there

“It feels wonderful to be a gay father. Not because it is easy. Not because there are few problems. But because God entrusted this role to you,” Jackie said.

He acknowledged that parenthood can be exhausting and often leaves little time for oneself. But for him, every sacrifice is worthwhile.

“Yes, it is tiring. Yes, sometimes it feels like there is no time left for yourself. But remember: Every sacrifice you make today helps raise a child who feels secure, confident, and loved because of you,” he said.

Jackie believes fatherhood is both a privilege and a responsibility.

“Many are afraid of becoming fathers. Many choose to walk away. But God chose you to be your child’s source of strength, teacher and first hero,” he said.

He added that becoming a father may be easy, but truly fulfilling the role is far more challenging.

“It is easy to become a father, but being a father is difficult. Remember that.” His deepest motivation remains his daughter, he stressed.

“I love you, my child. I will be your superhero whenever someone tries to hurt you. I will defend you against a judgmental world. And I promise that you will grow up with respect and love for others, and above all, with reverence for the Lord.”

Jackie said he is proud to be a transfather, proving that fatherhood is measured not by labels but by the willingness to guide, protect, and love a child unconditionally.