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7 Father's Day activities for dads who love music, art, and history

Before you panic-book an overpriced buffet or join the crowds at a packed mall restaurant, consider taking Dad somewhere a little different.
Metropolitan Museum of Manila
Metropolitan Museum of ManilaMetropolitan Museum of Manila/Facebook
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So Father's Day is tomorrow, and you've only just realized you don't have a plan.

Before you panic-book an overpriced buffet or join the crowds at a packed mall restaurant, consider taking Dad somewhere a little different.

If he's the type who enjoys music, history, culture, movies, or simply discovering something new, Metro Manila has several arts and cultural activities happening this weekend and through the rest of June. Better yet, many of them are free or relatively affordable.

Here are seven last-minute ideas that go beyond the usual Father's Day lunch.

1. Browse the French Market in Makati

If your dad enjoys good food, baked treats, and discovering new finds, head to Paseo de Roxas for the French Market, held in celebration of Fête de la Musique Philippines.

French Market
French MarketMake It Makati/Facebook

On 21 June, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m, visitors can explore stalls offering French-inspired food, artisanal products, and market finds while enjoying a festive atmosphere in the heart of Makati. Admission is free.

2. Catch live music at Fête de la Musique

Fête de la Musique
Fête de la MusiqueFête de la Musique/Facebook

One of the country's biggest music celebrations continues with pocket stages across Metro Manila.

From jazz and blues to acoustic and indie acts, Fête de la Musique offers a chance to enjoy live performances without spending concert-ticket money.

For music-loving dads, this could be the perfect Father's Day outing.

3. Museum-hop at the National Museum

National Museum Philippines
National Museum PhilippinesNational Museum Philippines/Facebook

The National Museum complex remains one of the best free destinations in Metro Manila.

Challenge Dad to visit all three museums in a day: the National Museum of Fine Arts, National Museum of Anthropology, and National Museum of Natural History.

Admission is free, and there's enough art, history, and science to keep everyone engaged.

4. Explore art and dance in Intramuros

Make a day of it in Intramuros by combining contemporary art and live performance at the Centro de Turismo Intramuros.

Start with the ongoing Manila Calling, an international exhibit initiated by Manila Collective that brings together 70 creatives from the Philippines, Spain, and Japan. Centered on the shared medium of silk, the exhibition explores cultural exchange through contemporary craft and artistic expression.

Or, you can opt to visit on 23 June at 6:00 PM for Kalayaan, a special performance by Alice Reyes Dance Philippines at Foro de Intramuros. The production celebrates freedom, culture, and Filipino artistry through dance.

Admission to Kalayaan is open to all Intramuros Passport holders, making it an ideal outing for dads who appreciate the arts, culture, and Philippine heritage.

5. Visit the Metropolitan Museum of Manila

For dads who enjoy contemporary art, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in Bonifacio Global City offers a refreshing alternative to the usual weekend routine.

The museum's exhibitions provide plenty of opportunities for conversation, reflection, and even a few Instagram-worthy photos.

6. Check out a cultural institute event

Metro Manila's cultural centers regularly host film screenings, art exhibits, lectures, and special programs.

Keep an eye on:

  • Alliance Française de Manille

  • Instituto Cervantes de Manila

  • Japan Foundation Manila

  • Italian cultural programs and film screenings

Many events are free or cost less than a movie ticket.

7. Build your own arts-and-coffee date

Sometimes the best plan is the simplest one.

Visit a museum or gallery, browse a bookstore, then spend an hour over coffee talking about art, movies, travel, or family memories.

It may not sound grand, but quality time is often what fathers value most.

The best Father's Day gift might not be a gift

For many dads, what matters most is spending time with the people they love.
For many dads, what matters most is spending time with the people they love.stock image

Father's Day is often associated with gadgets, gift baskets, and restaurant promotions. But for many dads, what matters most is spending time with the people they love.

Whether it's listening to live music, exploring a museum, wandering through Intramuros, or discovering a new cultural event together, the experience can be far more memorable than another necktie or coffee mug.

And if you've only started planning today, that's okay. Some of the best family memories begin with a last-minute idea.

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