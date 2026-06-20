7 Father's Day activities for dads who love music, art, and history

So Father's Day is tomorrow, and you've only just realized you don't have a plan.
Before you panic-book an overpriced buffet or join the crowds at a packed mall restaurant, consider taking Dad somewhere a little different.
If he's the type who enjoys music, history, culture, movies, or simply discovering something new, Metro Manila has several arts and cultural activities happening this weekend and through the rest of June. Better yet, many of them are free or relatively affordable.
Here are seven last-minute ideas that go beyond the usual Father's Day lunch.
If your dad enjoys good food, baked treats, and discovering new finds, head to Paseo de Roxas for the French Market, held in celebration of Fête de la Musique Philippines.
On 21 June, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m, visitors can explore stalls offering French-inspired food, artisanal products, and market finds while enjoying a festive atmosphere in the heart of Makati. Admission is free.
One of the country's biggest music celebrations continues with pocket stages across Metro Manila.
From jazz and blues to acoustic and indie acts, offers a chance to enjoy live performances without spending concert-ticket money.
For music-loving dads, this could be the perfect Father's Day outing.
The complex remains one of the best free destinations in Metro Manila.
Challenge Dad to visit all three museums in a day: the National Museum of Fine Arts, National Museum of Anthropology, and National Museum of Natural History.
Admission is free, and there's enough art, history, and science to keep everyone engaged.
Make a day of it in s by combining contemporary art and live performance at the Centro de Turismo Intramuros.
Start with the ongoing Manila Calling, an international exhibit initiated by Manila Collective that brings together 70 creatives from the Philippines, Spain, and Japan. Centered on the shared medium of silk, the exhibition explores cultural exchange through contemporary craft and artistic expression.
Or, you can opt to visit on 23 June at 6:00 PM for Kalayaan, a special performance by Alice Reyes Dance Philippines at Foro de Intramuros. The production celebrates freedom, culture, and Filipino artistry through dance.
Admission to Kalayaan is open to all Intramuros Passport holders, making it an ideal outing for dads who appreciate the arts, culture, and Philippine heritage.
For dads who enjoy contemporary art, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in Bonifacio Global City offers a refreshing alternative to the usual weekend routine.
The museum's exhibitions provide plenty of opportunities for conversation, reflection, and even a few Instagram-worthy photos.
Metro Manila's cultural centers regularly host film screenings, art exhibits, lectures, and special programs.
Keep an eye on:
Alliance Française de Manille
Instituto Cervantes de Manila
Japan Foundation Manila
Italian cultural programs and film screenings
Many events are free or cost less than a movie ticket.
Sometimes the best plan is the simplest one.
Visit a museum or gallery, browse a bookstore, then spend an hour over coffee talking about art, movies, travel, or family memories.
It may not sound grand, but quality time is often what fathers value most.
Father's Day is often associated with gadgets, gift baskets, and restaurant promotions. But for many dads, what matters most is spending time with the people they love.
Whether it's listening to live music, exploring a museum, wandering through Intramuros, or discovering a new cultural event together, the experience can be far more memorable than another necktie or coffee mug.
And if you've only started planning today, that's okay. Some of the best family memories begin with a last-minute idea.