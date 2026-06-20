7 Father's Day activities for dads who love music, art, and history

So Father's Day is tomorrow, and you've only just realized you don't have a plan.

Before you panic-book an overpriced buffet or join the crowds at a packed mall restaurant, consider taking Dad somewhere a little different.

If he's the type who enjoys music, history, culture, movies, or simply discovering something new, Metro Manila has several arts and cultural activities happening this weekend and through the rest of June. Better yet, many of them are free or relatively affordable.

Here are seven last-minute ideas that go beyond the usual Father's Day lunch.

1. Browse the French Market in Makati

If your dad enjoys good food, baked treats, and discovering new finds, head to Paseo de Roxas for the French Market, held in celebration of Fête de la Musique Philippines.