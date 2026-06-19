When training turns tragic

The recent tragic deaths of two student-athletes while in summer camp have reignited an important conversation that extends far beyond sports. At the heart of the tragedy is: what duty do schools owe the students entrusted to their care?
For many families, athletic programs represent opportunity, discipline, and personal growth.
Parents send their children to training camps believing they will be developed, and protected. That trust is not merely moral — it is also legal and carries responsibilities.
Philippine law anchors this trust in the principle of “duty of care,” firmly grounded in the rules on quasi-delicts under Article 2176 of the Civil Code. The provision states that any person who, through fault or negligence, causes damage to another is liable for the resulting harm.
In the context of school-supervised athletic activities, that duty extends to educational institutions and their agents, including coaches, trainers, and program administrators who are expected to exercise reasonable care to prevent foreseeable injury.
This obligation is reinforced by regulations governing student welfare and athlete safety. The Education Act of 1982 recognizes the duty of schools to promote the physical well-being of students. The Safe Spaces Act reflects the broader policy of ensuring safe environments within educational settings.
More directly, policies of the Philippine Sports Commission emphasize proper conditioning, athlete welfare, adequate medical support, and safety protocols during organized athletic activities.
Higher academic institutions are likewise expected to comply with standards set by the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd), which require schools to maintain safe learning environments.
These expectations go beyond paperwork. They translate into concrete safeguards such as medical clearances, emergency response systems, qualified supervision, and access to trained medical personnel during physically demanding activities.
The legal implications are significant. When safeguards are absent, ignored, or inadequately enforced, liability may arise under negligence principles, particularly when harm is reasonably preventable.
Depending on the facts, coaches, trainers, administrators, and institutions themselves may face questions regarding the adequacy of their supervision, risk assessment, and compliance with established safety standards.
Yet beyond statutes, regulations, and legal doctrines lies an equally compelling reality — schools occupy a position of trust.
Students participate in institution-sponsored activities believing their welfare is protected. Every training session carries risks, but those risks must be managed with a vigilance that prioritizes safety above all.
In this regard, calls for accountability following tragedies should not be viewed as early accusations of wrongdoing. Accountability is not about assigning blame before the facts are known.
Independent investigations, reviews of training practices, medical protocols, supervision standards, and institutional policies are not exercises in finger-pointing. They are essential tools for preserving public trust and protecting future student-athletes.
Ultimately, these tragedies remind us of a principle embedded in both law and public policy: the protection of students is never optional. It is a legal obligation, and a moral imperative.
When training turns tragic, the question is not only what went wrong. The more important question is whether those entrusted with the care of students did everything reasonably possible to ensure it never should have happened in the first place.