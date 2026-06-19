When training turns tragic

The recent tragic deaths of two student-athletes while in summer camp have reignited an important conversation that extends far beyond sports. At the heart of the tragedy is: what duty do schools owe the students entrusted to their care?

For many families, athletic programs represent opportunity, discipline, and personal growth.

Parents send their children to training camps believing they will be developed, and protected. That trust is not merely moral — it is also legal and carries responsibilities.

Philippine law anchors this trust in the principle of “duty of care,” firmly grounded in the rules on quasi-delicts under Article 2176 of the Civil Code. The provision states that any person who, through fault or negligence, causes damage to another is liable for the resulting harm.