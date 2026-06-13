When does ‘training’ become a crime?

This week, the basketball world and the entire sporting community mourn the deaths of Rene Baterbonia, 18, and Divine Adili, 21, two Ateneo Blue Eagles who drowned during what was described as a “team-building activity” in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Reports indicate the players were walking in chest-or-hip-deep seawater — part of their training, according to police — when a strong current swept four of them out. Two were rescued. Rene and Divine were not.

Let that sink in. Basketball players. In the open sea. Walking against currents they had no training to read, no equipment to survive, and apparently no adequate safety net to pull them back when things went wrong. Rene’s mother said it best, through her grief: “Why were they in the sea when my son’s sport is basketball and not swimming?”

That question deserves an answer — and not the easy one.

Authorities have called this “purely an accident.” I understand the impulse. No one wants to believe that an institution as storied as Ateneo, with all its resources and tradition, could fail its athletes so completely.

But here is the uncomfortable truth that every endurance athlete, every coach, and every sports administrator needs to sit with: an accident is something that could not have been reasonably foreseen, and could not have been reasonably prevented.

Was this that?