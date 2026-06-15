Sports safety protocols

The tragic drowning of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, two promising basketball players from Ateneo de Manila University, is heartbreaking. It will leave a lasting impact on us parents and the community. For their families, however, it is more than a tragic event. It is a loss so sudden and a reflection of the adults’ failure to protect the young.

Could the deaths have been prevented? Sadly, the answer is yes. Had adequate safety nets been in place, such a devastating wake-up call for educational institutions, athletic programs, and the broader sports community would not have occurred.

Sports programs are designed to push the limits of physical and mental endurance, but those practices must never come at the expense of athletes’ safety and well-being.