Sports safety protocols

The tragic drowning of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, two promising basketball players from Ateneo de Manila University, is heartbreaking. It will leave a lasting impact on us parents and the community. For their families, however, it is more than a tragic event. It is a loss so sudden and a reflection of the adults’ failure to protect the young.
Could the deaths have been prevented? Sadly, the answer is yes. Had adequate safety nets been in place, such a devastating wake-up call for educational institutions, athletic programs, and the broader sports community would not have occurred.
Sports programs are designed to push the limits of physical and mental endurance, but those practices must never come at the expense of athletes’ safety and well-being.
Safety nets in sports should include a few critical elements. There must be comprehensive, clear, and enforceable safety standards, including regular safety training for both athletes and coaches, and the knowledge and skills to respond effectively in emergencies.
For instance, lifeguard provisions should be mandated when training is conducted near bodies of water. This would ensure that trained professionals are present to assist in the event of unforeseen incidents.
There should be rigorous risk assessment protocols before training or competitions in potentially hazardous environments, specifically based on current weather conditions and geographical risks. This should include providing clear guidelines on how and where trainings can occur safely.
There should be open lines of communication among athletes, coaches, and administrative bodies. Athletes often feel pressured to comply with training regimens and disregard their own discomfort for the sake of their teams. The school should encourage reporting safety concerns without fear of reprisal.
Having safety measures in place would boost the psychological health of surviving teammates and the institution as a whole. As the Ateneo graduating class articulated, there cannot be true joy in graduation ceremonies overshadowed by grief and unanswered questions.
The Ateneo Seniors Alliance, the graduating class of 2026, has rightly called for a “full, independent and exhaustive” investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. It should highlight the importance of transparency and accountability.
Reform is not merely an administrative solution but a moral obligation. By implementing adequate safety protocols, ensuring accountability, and fostering an environment that values the well-being of all athletes, we can prevent such tragedies from happening again.
In doing so, we will honor the memories of those we have lost and reaffirm our commitment to protecting those who remain.
“Lux in Domino,” Latin for “Light in the Lord,” that is Ateneo’s motto and it reflects the university’s mission to challenge its students to live as “children of light.”
As such, Ateneo must ensure impartial justice. As one of the premier educational institutions, the high cost of education there should be matched by a commitment to the safety of all students, regardless of their families’ social standing. This is the only way to ensure that the large amount paid by each student is justified.