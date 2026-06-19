UAAP ban Baldwin, five other coaches

Head coach Tab Baldwin, assistant coaches Jon Jacinto, Sandro Soriano, Dean Castano and strength and conditioning coach CJ Elumba and physical therapist Jerick Rueca were all in Aurora when the tragedy struck.

The UAAP also set a deadline on 15 July for the submission of the official findings of Ateneo regarding the incident.

“Amidst differing and clashing perceptions on this tragic incident, the UAAP, as a collegial body, is committed to adhere to its own governing rules and processes, where the acts of a Member-University and personalities involved will be thoroughly evaluated by the other member schools before passing judgment," the league said in a statement.

“The UAAP reiterates that accountability shall be determined based on the results of a thorough and impartial investigation and its fidelity to its own rules and regulations. All those found responsible for any wrongdoing shall be held fully accountable under league regulations.

Sources monitoring the situation believe Blue Eagles assistant coach will tale over as interim coach as he was not present during the tragedy.