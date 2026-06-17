CIDG chief: Baldwin should face inquiry into players’ deaths

“Man up,” Morico said. “Be man enough to face the investigation in the interest of justice and equity for the two players, whom you call your brothers. If you’re talking about the battle cry of BEBOB [Blue Eagles, Band of Brothers], you won’t turn your back. Help us also. Help the family attain justice.”

Student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili drowned during a 8 June team-building activity. Morico said authorities are investigating possible homicide or hazing violations and rejected assertions by defense counsel that the deaths were accidental.

“As far as the CIDG is concerned, this is not an accident,” Morico said. “To continue practically hiding his client does not serve the end of justice.”

To recall, Baldwin and three other university officials failed to appear at a scheduled CIDG session on Monday, sending legal counsel instead. Morico criticized the move, saying that sending lawyers who were absent during the incident hinders the investigation.

He warned that the CIDG will seek indirect contempt and obstruction of justice charges under Republic Act 10973 if the coaches fail to appear this week.

A separate subpoena demands that Baldwin turn over aerial drone footage recorded during the training session.

According to Morico, Baldwin possesses the video tracking the team from its initial formation at the resort until the time of the incident.

Corroborated statements from current and former players indicate the team-building activity took place in the water roughly 700 meters away from the resort’s immediate property lines.

Morico said the group was aware of strong local currents before traveling to Aurora, having discussed the tidal conditions beforehand. The bodies of Baterbonia and Adili were recovered 300 meters from the resort after being swept away.