Treat Best Dad to Best Life with curated experiences from SM Hotels

The best dads rarely ask for anything. They spend years building a comfortable life for their families, creating opportunities and making sure everyone else is taken care of first.
This Father’s Day, turn the spotlight on him.
Skip the predictable gifts and treat Dad to something he will truly appreciate: quality time, well-earned relaxation, and experiences that celebrate the lifestyle he has worked so hard to provide. Whether it is a city staycation, a seaside escape, or a cool-weather retreat, these destinations offer the perfect way to honor the man of the house.
Let dad unwind at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod
Sometimes, the best gift is a break from the daily routine.
At Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, families can treat Dad to a relaxing staycation complete with comfortable accommodations, a hearty breakfast and access to leisure facilities designed for rest and recreation. Exclusive Father’s Day offers add thoughtful touches, from wellness experiences to shopping perks that make the getaway even more rewarding.
For dads who are always on the move, a relaxing overnight stay can be the perfect opportunity to slow down, recharge and enjoy a few moments dedicated entirely to themselves.
Create new family memories at Pico de Loro Cove
For many fathers, the greatest reward is spending meaningful time with the people they love most.
At Pico de Loro Cove, families can come together for a weekend filled with memorable experiences. Enjoy a special Father’s Day dinner accompanied by live entertainment, set sail across the water, take on exciting outdoor adventures, or simply relax by the coast while taking in the views.
From thrilling water activities to friendly matches on the court, every moment becomes an opportunity to connect, laugh and create memories that last long after Father’s Day is over.
It is the kind of lifestyle many aspire to have — one where wellness, leisure, and family time come together effortlessly.
Escape to Tagaytay with dad at Taal Vista Hotel
Nothing says quality time quite like a refreshing getaway in Tagaytay.
Surrounded by cool breezes and scenic views, Taal Vista Hotel offers families the chance to slow down and reconnect. The Steak It Easy room package combines a comfortable overnight stay with a satisfying dining experience, making it ideal for families looking to celebrate Dad in a more intimate setting.
Whether it is a spontaneous weekend trip or a carefully planned family gathering, the experience highlights the simple pleasures of good food, great company, and time well spent.
Because the best dad deserves the best life
A home is more than a place to live. It is where families grow, celebrate milestones, and create lifelong memories. The same can be said for meaningful experiences shared together.
This Father’s Day, give Dad more than a gift. Give him a chance to enjoy the lifestyle he has spent years building for the people he loves most. Because for the best dad, nothing is more valuable than quality time, unforgettable moments and being surrounded by family.