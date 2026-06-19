Treat Best Dad to Best Life with curated experiences from SM Hotels

The best dads rarely ask for anything. They spend years building a comfortable life for their families, creating opportunities and making sure everyone else is taken care of first.

This Father’s Day, turn the spotlight on him.

Skip the predictable gifts and treat Dad to something he will truly appreciate: quality time, well-earned relaxation, and experiences that celebrate the lifestyle he has worked so hard to provide. Whether it is a city staycation, a seaside escape, or a cool-weather retreat, these destinations offer the perfect way to honor the man of the house.

Let dad unwind at Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod

Sometimes, the best gift is a break from the daily routine.

At Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod, families can treat Dad to a relaxing staycation complete with comfortable accommodations, a hearty breakfast and access to leisure facilities designed for rest and recreation. Exclusive Father’s Day offers add thoughtful touches, from wellness experiences to shopping perks that make the getaway even more rewarding.