SEC restores Butuan operations, vows no disruption from probe

Citing a notice issued on 18 June, the corporate regulator said Friday that the Butuan office will reopen for walk-in transactions, restoring access to key services for businesses, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders.

The reopening comes as the Commission continues to coordinate with law enforcement agencies on the investigation, while seeking to reassure the public that regulatory functions and frontline services remain unaffected.

Among the services available at the office are assistance with processing online company registrations, initial review of documents for submission through the Electronic Application for Modification of Entity Data (eAMEND) Portal, and receipt of letters and complaints.

“The SEC remains committed to fostering a robust and transparent business environment in the Caraga region.

Reopening the Butuan EO ensures that recent internal disruptions will not affect local entrepreneurs and businesses, who are vital to the growth of our economy,” SEC Chairperson Francis Lim said.

The SEC said the reopening will enable companies and prospective registrants in Caraga to continue accessing regulatory services without delays, supporting business activity and compliance requirements in the region.

At the same time, the Commission reiterated its commitment to accountability and institutional integrity as the investigation proceeds.

“We assure the public that the SEC is strengthening all internal protocols to ensure seamless and corruption-free transactions, not just in the Butuan EO but across all its offices in the country,” Lim added.

The SEC has not disclosed additional details regarding the investigation but said it remains committed to upholding the rule of law while ensuring the continued delivery of public services.