Riot Games unveils community-first Wild Rift roadmap for SMASH 2026

Now in its third year, SMASH 2026 will feature two tracks: the Community Champions Cup, where top teams from Brazil, China, South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Türkiye will compete, and Creator Showmatches, bringing together winning gaming creators in a global showcase.

The Road to SMASH in the Philippines is underway through the Wild Rounds: Pilipinas Open, which began on 4 June. Split 1 runs until July, while registration for Split 2 opens on 6 July. The tournament culminates on 25 to 27 September, with the top eight teams from both splits battling for a Php1 million prize pool and two spots at SMASH 2026 in South Korea.

Riot will also launch a separate creator competition from August to September, challenging influencers in various Wild Rift game modes.

Alongside the tournament roadmap, Riot announced Patch 6C: Growing Us and 6D: Rhythms of Memory, which will coincide with Wild Rift's anniversary celebration and the SMASH 2026 finals.

To further strengthen its creator ecosystem, Riot introduced the Wild Rift Partner Program and Nexus Elite Program, bringing together established and emerging personalities, including OHMYV33NUS, WISE, Yamada, Karma, Guiang Gaming, Vannybear, Raux TV, Kapitan Pugo, Rebengga, Kitz Cua, Razziebinx, Trio Pebbles, Manjean, and Coach Rec.

"Filipinos are some of our most passionate Wild Rift players in the world," said Lara Antonio, Wild Rift APAC Regional Community Lead. "By bolstering our community competitions and connecting with creators of all sizes, we are confident that we will put more Filipino gaming talent on the map during SMASH 2026 and beyond."