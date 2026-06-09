Filipina gamers level up for world championship

NAVI PH is heading to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational (MWI) 2026 after capturing the Athena Cup, the country’s premier all-female MLBB tournament and official qualifier for the international competition.

The Filipina squad credited discipline, trust and teamwork for its championship run, with jungler Keishi highlighting the team’s chemistry while Most Valuable Player Rainn said the focus remains on continuous improvement ahead of the global tournament. Head coach King Salman also emphasized consistency and humility as the team prepares to face international opponents.