Recto defends anew PhilHealth fund transfer

“The statements and findings on this issue have been consistent. What is important is that PhilHealth’s operations and services to our fellow Filipinos were not affected,” Recto said in a radio interview.

The Office of the Ombudsman on 9 June found no prima facie evidence to indict Recto and other officials for technical malversation, plunder and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Recto said the funds transferred to the National Treasury came from excess government contributions and reserve funds that were not being utilized by PhilHealth at the time.

“It is not true that PhilHealth’s operations were affected by those funds. PhilHealth benefits and services for our members were not reduced,” he said.

He added that government policy seeks to maximize available public funds for priority programs while reducing the need for additional borrowing.

“We always ensure that public funds are used for the government’s priority projects and services. If there are funds that are not being utilized, they should be put to use for the benefit of more Filipinos,” Recto said.