PhilHealth idle funds not affecting operations—Recto

The Office of the Ombudsman on 9 June ruled that there was no prima facie evidence to indict ES Recto and other PhilHealth officials for technical malversation, plunder, and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Moreover, Recto explained that the transferred funds originated from excess government contributions and reserve funds that were not being utilized by PhilHealth at the time.

“Walang katotohanan na naapektuhan ang operasyon ng PhilHealth dahil sa pondong iyon. Hindi nabawasan ang benepisyo o serbisyo ng PhilHealth sa ating mga miyembro,” he said.

The Palace official emphasized that government policy seeks to maximize the use of available public funds to support priority programs and reduce the need for additional borrowing.

“Lagi nating tinitiyak na ang pondo ng bayan ay nagagamit para sa mga prayoridad na proyekto at serbisyo ng gobyerno. Kung may pondong hindi nagagamit, kailangang mapakinabangan ito para sa kapakanan ng mas maraming Pilipino,” he added.

Asked about allegations linking him to projects supposedly funded through the transferred PhilHealth resources, Recto categorically denied any involvement, noting that budget allocation is determined through the legislative process and implemented by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“Wala po akong alam diyan. Secretary of Finance ako noon at hindi kongresista. Ang paglalaan ng budget ay ginagawa ng Kongreso at ipinatutupad ng DBM. Ang trabaho ng Department of Finance ay tiyakin ang kita at fiscal position ng pamahalaan,” he said.

Recto also downplayed the filing of the motion for reconsideration, describing it as part of the country’s democratic and legal processes.

In its motion to the Ombudsman, Atty. Rodel Taton and some Iloilo-based doctors and lawyers said "the sequence of events starting from the insertion of the Special Provision 1(d) in the 2024 General Appropriations Act up until the transfer of the P60 Billion from PhilHealth excess reserve funds to the National Treasury cannot belie the involvement of respondents Recto and Respondent PhilHealth chief Emmanuel Ledesma, Jr. who acquiesced to the former and should not be used as a justification to absolve him from any liability including Respondent Ledesma Jr."