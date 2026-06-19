Phillips, Miller lead CPC Mythical Team

The 6-foot-8 Filipino-American was adjudged the Finals Most Valuable Player along with a Mythical Team citation after finishing second in the Season MVP race as the Green Archers reclaimed the throne at the expense of their rival University of the Philippines in three games.

Before even setting foot in the collegiate ranks, Akowe was already a force to be reckoned with, taking home awards such as the Juniors MVP and Best Foreign Student-Athlete (FSA) back in his time with National University-Nazareth School.

When he finally came to the big leagues with the Growling Tigers, the Nigerian center proved he could easily replicate that dominance.

Akowe hammered home averages of 16.4 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while once again earning Best FSA honors and not just establishing himself as UST’s undeniable enforcer, but also a headache for rivals for seasons to come.

Shortly behind him is Pasaol, who quickly evolved into the league’s premier playmaker in just his second year, capped off by snatching the league MVP award from the likes of Phillips and National University’s Jake Figueroa.

Pasaol’s league-leading averages of 15.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 2.1 steals steered the Tamaraws through what would have been a lost season due to key departures.

Although FEU ultimately fell short of a Final Four return after a three-season absence, the 5-foot-11 Cebuano still solidified himself as one of the best.

And if Pasaol made a case as the UAAP’s best point guard, then his National Collegiate Athletic Association counterpart is none other than Manalili, completing the dream team of the CPC annual rites.

The flashy facilitator found his stride in the seniors play right off the bat, norming 11 points, 10.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds en route to a Rookie of the Year citation.

More importantly, the six-foot guard led the resurgent Letran all the way back to the NCAA men’s basketball finals, where they set up a grudge match with their historic rival in San Beda.