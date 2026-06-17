Scribes to honor best collegiate stars

The awards night, which will put the finest student-athletes and personalities of University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 101 in the spotlight, will be held on 29 June 2026 at the Discovery Suites Manila in Ortigas, Pasig City.

The Collegiate Men’s and Women’s Basketball Players of the Year presented by Converge, which was voted and deliberated by the esteemed group of journalists from both national print and online media, will be among the highlights of the awards night.

Aside from this, the men’s and women’s basketball Mythical Five teams will also be revealed.

Presented by SGA anew, the men’s and women’s volleyball players from both the UAAP and the NCAA will likewise be feted in the season-ending event.

And for the second straight year, the Football Players of the Year for both UAAP and NCAA supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will be announced.

Of course, it will not only be the players who will be given their honors in the annual collegiate body ceremony supported by Go For Gold, D’Generals and Buffalos’ Wings ‘N Things.

The top UAAP and NCAA coaches of the year for basketball and volleyball brought by the San Miguel Corporation will be given well-deserved recognition as well for steering their respective teams to the top of the collegiate world.

The CPC will also hand a special citation to Ateneo de Manila University center Kacey Dela Rosa for her impact not just for the Blue Eagles and the UAAP, but also for Gilas Pilipinas in international 5-on-5 and 3x3 basketball.

“Every year, new stars emerge and legends arrive to lord it over the famed collegiate courts and fields. And this year is no different with the CPC continuing its relentless drive to champion collegiate sports and recognize the student-athletes behind every championship and glory — once more and always,” CPC president John Bryan Ulanday said.