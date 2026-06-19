New bridge to end isolation of 27 villages

For decades, thousands of residents in remote villages have depended on xsmall boats and makeshift rafts to cross the river. During bad weather, these crossings become dangerous and often impossible, cutting off access to markets, schools, health services and government assistance.

That challenge may soon be addressed.

The government’s Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) program, a flagship peace and development initiative, is funding the construction of a road network and bridge that will provide safer and more reliable access to far-flung communities in Catubig town.

On Thursday, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), the lead oversight agency for PAMANA projects, led the groundbreaking ceremony for the infrastructure project.

OPAPRU Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento, Northern Samar Governor Harris Ongchuan and Northern Samar Rep. Edwin Ongchuan spearheaded the ceremony together with local officials, police and military representatives.

Governor Ongchuan said the project supports the provincial government’s vision of building communities where essential services are more accessible, peace and prosperity go hand in hand, and residents enjoy a better quality of life.

The project consists of a two-lane, 2.48-kilometer road and a 151-meter concrete bridge linking the town proper of Catubig to Barangay Calingnan.

Once completed, the infrastructure will connect 27 geographically isolated and conflict-vulnerable barangays, significantly improving mobility for residents.