More than the guy on P1 coin

3. He was part of a secret reform movement in Europe.

Rizal joined the Propaganda Movement, quietly pushing for reforms through writing rather than revolution, while based in Spain and other parts of Europe.

4. Designed community projects in exile.

During his exile in Dapitan, he didn’t just “lay low.” He built a water system, school, clinic and even a cooperative farm for locals.

5. Experimented with engineering and invention.

Rizal designed tools like a wooden brick-making machine and improved local infrastructure ideas in Dapitan.

6. Created a relief map of Mindanao.

While in Dapitan, he reportedly crafted a large relief map of Mindanao using clay and wood, used for teaching geography.

7. Deeply involved in Freemasonry.

Rizal was a member of Masonic lodges in Europe, which influenced his ideas on liberty, equality and secular governance.

8. He had a lifelong intellectual “pen pal.”

He maintained a long correspondence with Austrian scholar Ferdinand Blumentritt, discussing languages, culture and Philippine society.

9. He was once a farmer, doctor, teacher, engineer and civic leader — all at the same time while in exile.

Dapitan wasn’t just punishment; it became his most productive “multi-career” phase.

10. Almost a doctor in Germany.

He trained in Ophthalmology in Europe and briefly worked in Hong Kong, treating patients and saving people from blindness.