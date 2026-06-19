Marcos eyes Abalos return

“I want Benhur to play an active role in the government. He has been helping us in many ways informally and privately. I wouldn’t mind finding a way for him to help us in an official capacity,” the President said.

Marcos stressed that bringing Abalos into the government would not necessarily require replacing any member of the Cabinet.

“It does not mean that somebody else has to be removed. It’s not a zero-sum game in the Cabinet,” he said.

Marcos also dismissed speculation of a major reorganization in the executive branch, saying he remains satisfied with his current team.

“I have a good group of people in the Cabinet and they are working well together,” he said.

Rumors circulating in political circles have pointed to possible reassignments involving several Cabinet officials, including Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, Public Works Secretary Vivencio Dizon, and Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go.

There has also been speculation that former Albay representative Joey Salceda would be appointed finance secretary. Salceda was recently named head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office.

Marcos, however, said there were no discussions on a Cabinet shakeup and questioned why the issue continues to surface.

“I don’t see the need, and I don’t know why this keeps coming up,” he said.