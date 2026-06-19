‘Listen with your heart’

The soul has many windows. When one is shut, one or two more open in the name of survival. The soul’s spiritual energy cannot be suppressed. It oozes out of the cracks, much like a volcano erupting from tremendous pressure.

Blindness can make us see

Maria, at 78 years old, became blind because of degenerative cataracts on both eyes. She was in protracted depression. She prayed to the Lord for strength.

She realized that she could see with her hands, so she continued to sew and garden by groping, the only things she could do in her old age. If she failed to open a new window of her soul, she would perhaps think of suicide.

Her granddaughter asked her to stop and rest, and she would reply, “I am resting, my dear.” She was happier blind than when she could still see. If you turn deaf, you can hear. If you turn blind you can see. It is up to you; your soul yearns for light. Maria turned her deep darkness to blinding light through the help of the Lord.

‘Walls do not a prison make’

If they jail you, you can let your soul wander endlessly in the woods or in the books you read. To fight madness, an inmate at Alcatraz, the infamous island prison, memorized dozens of books on Grand Master chess games. He had a photographic memory. He remembered every move of every game Grand Masters played against each other. Yet, he never played a single game in his life.