Where spirits dwell

The balete is known for its menacing nature. It cannot thrive on its own, its survival hinging on a nurturing host it destroys as it grows. Knotted tendrils eventually shrouded and overwhelmed the host, literally strangling the life out of the support tree, a hollow core the only thing that remains.

The type of beings that would inhabit such an ominous habitat would be similar in disposition to the dwelling place. Evil attracts evil, I suppose, comprehending the draw of the balete to malevolent creatures.