Grizzlies forward dies at 29

His management company, Priority Sports, said in a statement they were “beyond devastated” by Clarke’s death.

“He was the gentlest soul, who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family,” the agency said.

Neither statement provided information on a cause of death.

The NBC television affiliate in Los Angeles cited unnamed law enforcement sources in reporting Clarke was found dead on Monday in a home in the suburban San Fernando Valley, where paramedics responded to an emergency call.