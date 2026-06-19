Fish vendor shot dead in Las Piñas





The victim, identified only by the alias “Virgilio,” sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, according to the Southern Police District (SPD).



Investigators said the victim had arrived at his store early in the morning with a witness.



While the witness was opening the establishment, Virgilio went to park his vehicle nearby.



Moments later, a gunshot rang out. The witness rushed to the area and found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.



The suspect was reportedly seen fleeing toward the Aguilar Sports Complex immediately after the shooting.



Police launched a manhunt shortly after the incident.



Personnel from the Pilar Sub-Station, under the Las Piñas City Police Station, conducted CCTV backtracking, intelligence gathering and surveillance operations that led to the identification and eventual arrest of the suspect within hours of the killing.



The arrested suspect was identified only as “Kenjie,” 43, an unemployed resident of Barangay Pilar.



Authorities recovered from the suspect a caliber .45 pistol, a magazine and five live rounds of ammunition. The firearm and ammunition were placed under police custody and will undergo forensic examination.



Police have yet to determine the motive behind the shooting.



The suspect remains under police custody while criminal charges are being prepared against him. Investigators are also looking into whether other individuals may have been involved in the crime.



The victim was brought to the Las Piñas District Hospital after the attack but was pronounced dead by the attending physician.



The case was considered solved following the arrest of the alleged gunman, police said.



Further investigation is ongoing.