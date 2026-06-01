Pandesal vendor killed by fellow vendor in San Fernando

According to the police, the suspect was identified as alias “Ariel” who had a confrontation with the victim. The victim then hid at the Shalom Church after the fight, but was chased by the suspect.

The chase led to the barangay hall where the victim sought for help, but was shot dead by the suspect.

Barangay officials stated that several people witnessed the incident, adding that no one intervened due to the threat made by the suspect against anyone who plans to interfere.

An investigation is being conducted by the police to apprehend the suspect.