DOTr hits nearly half of 2028 bike lane goal

The latest expansion in Angeles City added 11.1 kilometers of cycleways along MacArthur Highway, from San Jacinto Rotunda to J. Valdez Street, and along FilAm Friendship Highway, from Ponsettia Avenue to Don Juico Avenue.

The Angeles bike lane network is classified as a Class 2 cycleway with pavement signs and protected by bollards and rubber delineators.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the government is promoting active transport as a cost-efficient mobility alternative amid persistently high fuel prices.

“We have to coordinate with the Land Transportation Office to ensure there are traffic enforcers. We will coordinate with the local government and the DPWH if we can impose a maximum speed limit in areas with bike lanes.

That will help cyclists feel safer so that while they are biking, they no longer have to constantly look behind them,” Lopez said.

The DOTr said the expansion of active transport infrastructure seeks to improve mobility, reduce transportation costs, and provide safer transport alternatives in urban centers nationwide.