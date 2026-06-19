DMW rescues 78 overseas worker applicants

The raid is part of the government’s ongoing campaign against illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

Authorities also disclosed that rescued applicants identified Jenerick International Manpower Inc. as their recruitment agency, saying that they were promised jobs as domestic workers in several Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

However, agency officials discovered that the accommodation facility was unregistered and lacked the necessary government clearance permits. Investigators said the facility was unfit for habitation, citing a lack of space, poor ventilation and unsafe living conditions.

The DMW coordinated with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to provide immediate aid to the rescued applicants, including temporary accommodation and financial assistance.

Meantime, the local government of Makati also assisted during the operation to ensure it was carried out peacefully.

Officials stressed that the crackdown is part of intensified government efforts to protect Filipinos seeking employment abroad from fraud, abuse and hazardous recruitment practices.

The agency reminded the public to verify a recruitment agency’s license, job orders and official documents before making any payments or signing contracts.